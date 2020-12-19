Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Hit the Slopes During Aspen Vacation: 'Crushed Skiing'

Rebel Wilson first went public with her relationship with Jacob Busch in September

Rebel Wilson is hitting the slopes with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

On Friday, the Pitch Perfect star posted a series of photos on Instagram of her skiing with Busch and a group of friends while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Wilson, 40, and her boyfriend — who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty — posed while on the mountain together, both dressed in full ski attire for their day in the snow.

The actress looked chic in an all-black ski ensemble which including a Fendi ski jacket and gloves, Saloman ski boots, black ski pants, matching beanie and blue reflective goggles.

Busch opted for orange ski goggles and a white helmet to go along with his black coat and pants.

"Fair to say we CRUSHED skiing ⛷," Wilson captioned her post.

Busch also posted a sweet selfie with Wilson to his Instagram Stories, which the Isn't It Romantic star later shared on her own page.

Image zoom Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

In the cute photo, Wilson is seen leaning her head on Busch's cheek as the two posed in front of a ski lift.

Wilson first went public with her relationship with Busch in September by sharing a sweet photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

Since then, the pair have kept fans updated on their sweet relationship with social media posts of their quality time together. In October, Wilson and Busch enjoyed a romantic trip to Mexico, with the Cats star posting several shirtless snaps of her beau on Instagram.

Image zoom Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch | Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"Someone's asking me if 'the hot guy on your Instagram is your boyfriend,' " she said while reading questions from fans. "Yes, that is correct."

"He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department," Wilson continued. "But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now."