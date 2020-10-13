Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Have a Romantic BBQ and Jurassic Park Date Night

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch treated themselves to a romantic date night involving Jurassic Park, churros and BBQ by the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch enjoy a date night while on vacation in Mexico

Rebel Wilson and her boyfriend Jacob Busch are enjoying the best of their Mexican vacation.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, shared a series of videos and photos of her romantic date night with Busch, 31, on Monday night while the couple enjoyed a getaway in Cabo San Lucas.

The couple settled in for a night of BBQ and Jurassic Park, with Wilson asking Busch, “Are you relaxed?” as the movies opening credits played.

“Indeed,” he replied.

The two also enjoyed churros with chocolate and caramel for dessert in a video she shared on her Instagram Stories while Busch could be overheard calling her “babe.”

“Churros my fave!” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Wilson also shared a photo of herself and Busch wearing matching black T-shirts and white linen pants while standing side-by-side, which she captioned with, "We wore matching beach BBQ outfits."

In another photo, the two could be seen from a distance while their date night spot showed they were surrounded by candles in the shape of a heart.

"Awwwwww," she wrote.

On Monday, Wilson shared a photo of herself and Busch enjoying the beach in Mexico, writing, “Hot & Spicy #cabosanlucas.”

Over the weekend, Wilson also posted a selfie of the pair taking a walk in the sand, as well as a solo shot of her man as he lounged around in the pool.

“Great view,” she playfully quipped in one post, adding a thumbs-up emoji.

The couple have been regularly posting about their vacation in Mexico. The two made their public debut as a couple in September when they traveled to Monaco to attend the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health where they met Prince Albert.