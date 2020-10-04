Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Calls Her 'Beautiful' in Sweet Instagram Comment

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on September 24, 2020, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Rebel Wilson's boyfriend can't help but rave over the movie star.

On Friday, the How to Be Single actress, 40, posted a bathroom mirror selfie on Instagram, captioning the photo, "Great to be back home 💕 and back to work 💕." The post came after Wilson enjoyed a romantic trip to Monaco with new beau Jacob Busch.

Busch, 29, — whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch — left a sweet comment under Wilson's post, writing simply, "Beautiful ❤️."

A source recently told PEOPLE that the romance between Wilson and Busch is going strong, and the pair are a perfect fit for each other.

"This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her," the source said. "He's entrepreneurial, and they're both very business-minded."

Wilson and Busch made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco on Sept. 24, just hours after Wilson made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the two boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, who also attended the charity event.

At the gala, which was hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco and raised money for environmental initiatives, the happy duo spent the entire evening by each other’s side. “They were very close all night, and didn't leave one another's company,” said a fellow partygoer.

Wilson later commented on her fun-filled evening saying, “Meeting the Prince with a Prince Charming by my side - what a night to remember in Monaco.”

Besides finding love this year, Wilson has also declared 2020 her Year of Health and has been documenting her weight-loss journey on social media.