Rebel Wilson Says Winning an Oscar Is 'Definitely a Big Goal of Mine'

"I just love producing stuff that has really positive messages or something to say," the Senior Year star tells PEOPLE

Rebel Wilson is setting her sights on an Academy Award.

The actress, whose new comedy Senior Year debuts on Netflix Friday, says one of her career missions is to collect an Oscar one day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I definitely want to win an Oscar," she tells PEOPLE at the Senior Year special screening and reception held at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Tuesday. "I think comedy doesn't get respected in the same way, so it's not going to be for Senior Year, but maybe for one of my dramatic movies coming up. That's definitely a big goal of mine."

"Producing-wise, I just love producing stuff that has really positive messages or something to say," the Jojo Rabbit actress continues. "I'm so proud of Senior Year, of its inclusivity message and it's a message about ... high school doesn't define you and it can just go on."

Adds Wilson, 42, "But gosh, there's so many goals to go. But the biggest would be to win an Oscar, I think."

Rebel Wilson Credit: Boris Martin / NETFLIX

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One bucket list item Wilson got to check off in her new movie is impressively dancing to a Britney Spears song. In the film, the Australian star plays a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma ready to complete her senior year of high school with classmates half her age and with completely different, modern pop culture tastes.

She says about her "(You Drive Me) Crazy" sequence: "The dancing adds a whole other element, because not only are you doing jokes and you're improvising, but then you've got the physicality with the dancing as well as the physicality you have sometimes in the comedy, like falling over or some of the stunts, which luckily I have a stunt double to do some of that. But yeah, it was a lot."