Rebel Wilson Shares Glimpse of Glamorous 'Weekend with BEY!' in Dubai Alongside Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson took the ultimate girls' trip over the weekend to Dubai with Ramona Agruma.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, showcased some of her over-the-top activities for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort — which included a Beyoncé concert, which Wilson attended with girlfriend Agruma — via video on Instagram Sunday.

"Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY!" Wilson wrote in a playful nod to the superstar, tagging the ultra-luxe beach resort.

The duo was decked out in "head-to-toe" Maison Valentino for one of their glamorous looks, per Agruma's Instagram, for the lavish night out.

Wilson's montage featured the pair dining and dancing in various settings of the resort, taking in the Beyoncé concert complete with a light show and fireworks and even breaking boards with world-renowned chef Nobu for the opening of yet another one of his famed restaurants of the same name — his first poolside destination, which overlooks the Persian Gulf.

On Saturday night of the hotel's grand reveal weekend, Beyoncé's return to the stage marked her first in four years since her last headlining show, and VIP guests were treated to an hour-long set of fan favorites from Queen Bey.

Moving through a decade of iconic hits, the 41-year-old performed staples such as "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar" and "Naughty Girl," as well as more recent tunes including "Freedom," "Spirit" and "Be Alive."

As displayed on Instagram, Wilson and Agruma danced and cheered during the show, hugging one another while jumping up and down in excitement for the 28-time Grammy Award winner.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

At one point, Bey was joined onstage by daughter Blue Ivy, 11, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, to perform their duet "Brown Skin Girl."

Along with Wilson, numerous other famous faces attended Beyoncé's concert comeback, including Kendall Jenner and Nia Long, plus Chlöe x Halle's Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey.

Located in United Arab Emirates, Dubai has long been known as a high-end destination, which often attracts celebrities with its over-the-top luxury.