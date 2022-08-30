Rebel Wilson Attends U.S. Open with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: 'Spectacular Way to End the Summer'

Rebel Wilson's love of tennis knows no bounds!

The Senior Year star, who attended Wimbledon earlier this summer, brought her affinity for the game stateside, where she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma attended Serena Williams' first-round U.S. Open match in New York City Monday night.

"The @usopen is such a spectacular way to end the Summer. Was so great to see Serena play tonight! What a legend! Looking forward to more quality matches and it was great to also celebrate @ustafoundation and the great charitable work that they do with under-resourced kids. #USOpen #BeOpen" Wilson, 42, wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring herself and Agruma, on Instagram.

The couple watched as Williams, 40, defeated Montenegrin Danka Kovinić in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

The packed house was star-studded in the stands, from Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, to Spike Lee, former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Queen Latifah, Matt Damon, Anthony Anderson, Mike Tyson and more.

Earlier this month, Wilson shared on Instagram that she's set to star in Paramount Pictures' tennis-centered romantic-comedy Double Fault.

"I'm thinking it'll be as big as TOP GUN 😜," she joked at the time. "so pumped to be working with Paramount again and this winning team! My love for tennis will fully be on display in this film 🎾."