It's been 10 years since Pitch Perfect hit theaters, and the cast is still buzzing about the fun they had on set.

On Thursday, Rebel Wilson and some of her Pitch Perfect costars shared some words on Instagram about the milestone movie anniversary, and just how much the movie means to them these days.

"10 years ago today! Wow! Love PITCH PERFECT and everyone who was a part of making these movies so so much," Wilson wrote, alongside a photo of the movie poster. "There are so many great memories - like us Bellas huddling together like penguins in that freezing cold swimming pool all night,and we've been hugging each other ever since! Bellas 4 Life!"

Released on Oct. 5 2012, the film made $115.4 million at the box office off of a $17 million budget. The first film followed a group of women in an all-girl a cappella group, the Barden Bellas, as they compete against other a cappella groups. Thanks to its success, it spawned two sequels in 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 and 2017's Pitch Perfect 3. It took home an American Music Award for Favorite Soundtrack, two MTV Movie Awards, and four Teen Choice Awards.

Among those who won TCAs was Adam Devine, named that year's top movie villain.

He reflected on the film's anniversary on his Instagram Story by writing "10 years ago?! Didn't age a day."

The film also starred Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Adam DeVine, Ester Dean, Ben Platt, John Michael Higgins and Elizabeth Banks, among others.

Wilson, 42, previously celebrated the upcoming anniversary by tweeting that everybody who made the movies was a "legend."

Mike Marsland/WireImage

While some behind the film decided to share their love for Pitch Perfect on stories or underneath Wilson's post, with Brittany Snow writing "Love You Rebs" in the comment section, others decided to craft some posts of their own.

Movie creator Kay Cannon, who wrote and produced the three-film series, reflected on how she and director Jason Moore "theater hopped" all over Los Angeles to see how audiences would react to the film.

"First time feature director with a first time screenwriter asking to be let in. We were so excited. And I'll never forget it," she wrote, before tagging most of the movie's cast. "❤️ to all of the cast and crew. I'm forgetting people but… ya know, it's been 10 years!!!"

Camp, who played Aubrey Posen in the film, shared a post of her own, featuring her now-iconic catch phrase "aca-scuse me" plastered over a photo of her character.

"Happy 10th Anniversary Pitches!!! 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂," she wrote.

In a retrospective published Thursday on Insider, Moore reflected on how he went into the film thinking he was making it for "teenage girls and 40-year-old gay men," but ultimately came out with something else, and a "big bonding experience," as a result of film's boot camp.

"I often thought about how do you get people who don't love musicals to enjoy this movie?" Moore said. "And a lot of it is the comedy and acting. But then the music is good too, and they can't help but tap their toes a little bit."

For fans of the movies craving some more Pitches, Devine's character of Bumper Allen is getting his own spin-off series on Nov. 23 on Peacock, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The show follows Bumper as a song of his becomes a hit in Berlin, Germany. It will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks.

"This show gives us an opportunity to explore a different group of people than the Bellas, and really dive into the psyche of some of the other characters that populate the Pitch Perfect universe," showrunner Megan Amran told PEOPLE. "A television format gives us the opportunity to really spend time with these characters and grow to know and love them."