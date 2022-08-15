Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands as They Step Out Together in Matching Looks

Rebel Wilson's romance with girlfriend Ramona Agruma is heating up!

The Australian actress, 42, was seen Sunday in Brentwood, California with Agruma at the Day of Indulgence.

While Wilson wore a white T-shirt with bright green horizontal stripes and blue jeans, Agruma wore a green blazer paired shorts that accentuated her legs, and accessorized with a Christian Dior bag.

The two kept the shade away with matching sunglasses as they attended the event which involves relaxation and even spa treatments poolside.

The couple is not new to travelling together, after they recently enjoyed some romantic jet-setting with trips to Iceland, Turkey and London, where they attended the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Wilson and Agruma made their relationship Instagram official in June in a sweet post. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Rebel Wilson/instagram

Wilson told PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

David Livingston/Getty

Wilson has spoken out after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote a since-deleted op-ed revealing that the outlet was planning to break the news of her and Arguma's relationship first, giving her a two-day window to provide a comment before she ultimately made the announcement herself.

"Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," Wilson wrote on Twitter after fans showed their support.

Hornery admitted in a subsequent column that "we mishandled steps in our approach" to covering Wilson's relationship news.

"That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man I'm well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts," Hornery wrote. "The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else."