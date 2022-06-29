Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Take 'Magical' Trip to Turkey

"It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together," a source previously told PEOPLE of the pair

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZGhW2r833/ rebelwilson Verified Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience! 8h

On Wednesday, the Senior Year star, 42, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram of their vacation to Cappadocia, Turkey, including one where she's in a jacuzzi surrounded by bubbles as well as photos of the two taking a hike in a cave and posing atop a mountain.

"Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience," she captioned the snaps.

The Pitch Perfect alum also posted more videos on her Instagram Story including a sweet selfie in which she wears a fitted black dress with mesh sleeves and Agruma sports an emerald green top.

The actress also shared a picture of Agruma wearing a bathrobe while posing near a pool.

Agruma shared a similar image of herself on Instagram, writing in part, "5 am has never been so good! Magical @museumhotel in Cappadocia, Turkey ❤."

She and Agruma, a fashion and jewelry designer, made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson wrote at the time.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has been dating since January and they later attended Super Bowl LVI together in February. "It's a very serious relationship and they're super happy together. It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," the insider said.

Wilson has since spoken out after Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery wrote a since-deleted op-ed revealing that the outlet was planning to break the news of her relationship first, giving her a two-day window to provide a comment before Wilson ultimately made the announcement herself.

"Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace," she wrote on Twitter after fans showed their support.

Hornery admitted in a subsequent column that "we mishandled steps in our approach" to covering Wilson's relationship news.