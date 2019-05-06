WATCH: Reality Bites Reunion! Winona Ryder Recalls Being ‘So Nervous’ When Meeting Ben Stiller

Stars, they’re just like us!

At 25th anniversary Reality Bites screening and panel hosted at the Tribeca Film Festival, stars Winona Ryder and Ben Stiller admitted they were both extremely nervous when they first met each other before filming began.

The two appeared on the Sunday panel with Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo, writer Helen Childress, producer Michael Shamberg and executive producer Stacey Sher.

“I feel like the lucky one. I feel like it couldn’t have been made without every ingredient up here,” Ryder, 47, said, before addressing Stiller. “I was so nervous meeting you, remember? I remember how nervous I was.”

“I was much more nervous than you were. I guarantee you,” Stiller, 53, replied. “You were genuinely, for somebody in that position as a young person, you were so open and welcoming to wanting to collaborate and not be the star, because you had all this power to make the movie.”

“I wasn’t aware of that though,” Ryder said.

“It never felt like you were aware of it,” Stiller said. “You were just like, ‘I love this and I want to just empower all of you to do the best you can and to have a good experience, and I want to be a part of the experience.’ That was so important.”

The duo starred in the 1994 rom-com, with Stiller also stepping behind the camera as director. The movie followed Ryder’s character as she filmed a documentary titled Reality Bites about the lives of her friends and roommates.

The stars of the movie reminisced about their lives since, with Hawke thanking Ryder for convincing him to take the role and Stiller to take a chance on him.

“I’m indebted. Winona believed in me. Winona got me this job. This job changed the trajectory of my career entirely … I’m just so grateful to you, Winona,” he said.