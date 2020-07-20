Real-Life Couple Anne Heche and Thomas Jane Play Desperate Parents in The Vanished Trailer

Anne Heche and Thomas Jane star as two parents desperate to find their missing daughter after she vanished on a family camping trip

Anne Heche and Thomas Jane play desperate parents in their upcoming film.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the trailer for The Vanished, real-life couple Heche and Jane star as Wendy and Paul who discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace while on a family trip.

The pair stop at nothing to find her even as they make dangerous and dark decisions to get her back.

In the trailer, Paul and Wendy are introduced to people living near the area of their daughters disappearance, including a couple whom they become suspicious of.

Wendy suspects them of kidnapping their daughter, telling her husband the woman in the couple likely "distracted you so that her husband could take our daughter."

Image zoom Thomas Jane and Anne Heche in The Vanished Courtesy Saban Films

Racing against time, the two take the search for their child into their own hands, running into trouble they might not get out of.

Heche and Jane, both 51, first sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands at the Tribeca Film Festival in May 2019.

In July, just a few months after their sighting, a source told PEOPLE the actors began dating in the spring of 2019.

“They’ve been friends for so many years and they’re so like-minded that it’s an incredibly easy relationship,” the source said at the time. “They’re really supportive of each other and have a lot of fun — they’re definitely in love.”

Jane and Heche previously worked together on the HBO series Hung, which ran from 2009 to 2011, playing a divorced couple. Jane starred in the series as Ray Drecker, a struggling single father who resorts to prostitution in order to make ends meet.

The film also stars Jason Patric and Twilight star Peter Facinelli, who also directed the movie.