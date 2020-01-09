33 Real-Life People and the Actors Who Earned Accolades for Playing Them

The latest actress to take on the role of the famed singer stars in Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday — and in early 2021, earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work.

At a 2021 Sundance Film Festival virtual panel hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Day opened up about her fears in taking on the iconic singer as her first-ever starring role.

"I didn't anticipate I would go into acting this soon or start with a role like this," she said, via USA Today. "I didn't want to do this when it was first brought to my attention – because I love Billie Holiday ... I was nervous, I was terrified. I said 'no' multiple times."