Real-Life Buddies Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski Team Up for New Comedy Imaginary Friends

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds are bringing their friendship to the big screen.

The duo is set to star in the upcoming comedy Imaginary Friends, with Krasinski, 39, set to write, direct, produce and star opposite Reynolds, 42, who will be taking on the lead role.

The movie follows Reynolds as a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds’ character befriends people’s forgotten imaginary friends, but when some turn bitter after being discarded and try to take revenge, he’s forced to stop them.

Imaginary Friends was reportedly bought by Paramount pictures and the studio is closing in on a deal to distribute it.

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Krasinski and Reynolds previously teamed up to poke fun at Hugh Jackman after he got a little too close to Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt at an event last November.

“Had the pleasure of chatting with the amazing EMILY BLUNT today,” Jackam wrote on Twitter alongside a shot of his cozying up to Blunt on a red carpet.

Making light of the situation, Krasiniski jokingly chastised the actor for getting too close to his wife.

“Eeeeeeasy Hugh…” he warned, alongside a photo that showed Jackman leaning towards Blunt’s face, as the actress broke out into a huge smile.

“Not sure this is what @Variety meant with #ActorsonActors,” he wrote, before humorously adding, “Don’t make me think I can hurt you.”

Seizing on an opportunity to continue his friendly feud with Jackman, Reynolds quickly jumped in to take Krasinski’s side.

“This is a call to action,” he wrote in response to Krasinski’s tweet. “This man must be stopped.”