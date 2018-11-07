Read Michael Douglas' Moving Speech at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Michael Douglas was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he shared the moment with those he loved most.

The 74-year-old actor gave a heartfelt speech after his induction on Tuesday after almost five decades of working in Hollywood.

Douglas was joined by some of his closest family members including his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Cameron Douglas and his 101-year-old father and actor Kirk Douglas — whose own star on the Walk of Fame was nearby.

Jane Fonda, Douglas’ former agent Ron Meyer, Will & Grace star Eric McCormack, and Andy Garcia were also in attendance.

The Kominsky Method star spoke about his close to 50 years in the industry and said the question he is asked most about his career is, “What took so long?” in regards to finally receiving a star on the Walk of Fame.

“Let’s face it, this is a great honor and I’m not getting any younger,” Douglas remarked. “I’m going to enjoy it with my wife and my son and my caretakers and my great-great-grandkids.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp actor then turned to Fonda to thank her for her friendship and applaud her work ethic when they were filming the 1979 film The China Syndrome, saying, “At the time she was doing quadruple duty.”

Three generations of Douglas men: (left to right) Cameron, Kirk and Michael Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“She was not only starring with me, [but] she was [also] my producing partner, on the campaign trail for her husband and finally, her biggest project: She was shooting a hit series that was eventually watched by hundreds of millions of fans. I’m speaking about her exercise videos,” he said. “Thank you, Jane, you are a second generation sister. I appreciate you.”

The father of three thanked his family as well, saying he was “deeply touched” to see his brothers, niece and nephew were present.

“So proud to see my son, Cameron,” Douglas said while adding the “love my of my life is here.”

Michael and Kirk Douglas Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“I’m talking about Catherine. I’m grateful for your support and your love and your patience,” he told the Feud actress. “By the way, in another week we are celebrating our 18th anniversary so thank you for the best 18 years of my life sweetheart!”

Douglas grew emotional when talking about his father, Kirk, who sat in a wheelchair at the ceremony.

“My dad is here. In a month, Kirk will be 102 years old!” Douglas said. “It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today. Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: I’m so proud to be your son.”