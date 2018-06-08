Read Amal Clooney's Entire Moving Speech About Husband and 'Great Love' George

George and Amal Clooney have been together for almost four years, and at last night’s AFI event honoring George with a Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles, Amal was happy to get on stage and share how she felt about her husband, 57, with the room.

“What I found with you is the great love I always hoped existed,” the human rights lawyer gushed, before getting personal about what an adoring and devoted dad he is to their twins, Ella and Alexander, who just turned one.

The human rights lawyer, 40 also touched on his incredible generosity, and how she thought she’d be a spinster forever before they met and began dating. Read the touching full speech below.

“When the AFI asked me to speak tonight I said of course. But George knows I am actually quite nervous. It’s somehow easier for me to address a court on behalf of a detainee then for me to speak publicly as I am doing for the first time tonight about my husband.

“I do with immense pride with all that he has achieved. Luckily without having to wear a white wig. Coming here I knew there would be a lot of people coming here to speak about George’s talents as a producer, as a writer or original screenplays as a leading actor as a supporting actor.

“It’s a long list when you have been nominated for more awards than any human being on the planet. I thought I should say a few words about his character in real life and why he deserves to be admired not only for what he has done but for who he is.

“There are a few things you might not know about George. First, he is a gentleman. He is a gentleman in every sense of the word and in a way that seems so rare these day and perhaps even outdated. Everyone who knows him, even those who oppose him politically or have quarreled with him professionally will tell you he has not forgotten his Kentucky manners.

“Every set I visit, I am told by the crew that George sticks up for the most vulnerable. His security team told me that when shooting in Montreal George refused to wear a warm winter jacket unless every actor and extra got the same one even though it was 40 degrees below zero.

“The second thing is that George is incredibly generous. He is generous with his time. He helps out people who have had the same health issues as him and he writes to give them advice. He helps young people achieve their passion for film. He will visit an elderly lady at our local nursing home if he thinks it will help brighten her day.

“He has a big heart and he puts it into everything he does whether it is making a movie, hosting a fundraiser or quite often these pranking our latest guests using nappies and a bit of nutella.

“George is generous in traditional ways to. By donating money to causes he believes in and spoiling loved ones. He must be the only person in the world to invite his 13 closest friends to dinner one night and give them a suitcase filled with one million dollars in cash.

“Although it must be said the 14thfriend is still really upset about it. Even before I knew him I admired George’s working in taking up causes like exposing corrupting in Sudan and to taking moral stances like opposing the war in Iraq when it was far from popular to do so.

“Recently he worked with the survivors of the Parkland school shooting on their campaign for gun control and he continues to mentor some of them today. He fights for what is right. George shows us all what it is to have a moral conscious. Although George modestly attributes most of the success we are celebrating here tonight to luck, I think it is incredible talent and character that got him here and these attributes make him an amazing husband and father.

“I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was getting to be a spinster. Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else. I couldn’t sleep when we were apart.

“And I am told I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag. Five years later none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time.

“My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed and seeing you with our children Ella and Alexander is the greatest joy in my life. You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that is even before the children have worked out that dada is actually Batman, a talking fox and friends with Mary Poppins.

“I am so proud of you my love. Congratulations on this great honor you are receiving tonight. I am proud of you but I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done but who you are they will be so proud of you too.”