Razzies Apologize to 12-Year-Old 'Firestarter' Actress for Listing Her Among 'Worst' Performances

The Razzie Awards, which pick on the "worst" movies of the year, said they will now have an age minimum and won't include Ryan Kiera Armstrong on the final ballot

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 25, 2023 02:29 PM
(from left) Andy (Zac Efron) and Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) in Firestarter, directed by Keith Thomas.
Ryan Kiera Armstrong in Firestarter. Photo: Ken Woroner/Universal Pictures

The Razzie Awards are walking back one of its picks for the "worst" of the year after backlash for selecting a 12-year-old actress.

Earlier this week, the Razzies, an unaffiliated foil to the Oscars that instead picks on the so-called "worst" movies of the year, announced the nominees for 2023. Among the selections was Firestarter actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong under the category "worst actress," which also included Bryce Dallas Howard, Diane Keaton, Kaya Scodelario and Alicia Silverstone.

People on social media expressed outrage over the organizers naming a child actor on its list. Devon Sawa, known for films like Final Destination and Little Giants, spoke out on Twitter, saying in a since-deleted tweet, "The Razzies are run by soulless people. Nominating a 12 year old? F--- them. That child could grow to be amazing if you haven't gotten in their head."

WandaVision actor Julian Hilliard, 11, tweeted, "The razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better."

The official Razzies Twitter account then posted on Tuesday, "In light of feedback (which we've come to agree with) the @RazzieAwards will not be including Ryan Kiera Armstrong on the final voting ballot. @DevonESawa."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In an additional statement obtained by Variety, Razzies founder John Wilson apologized and said they will no longer nominate people under 18. He called the outrage "valid criticism" that "brought our attention to how insensitive we've been in this instance."

"Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It's why the Razzies were created in the first place," Wilson said. "... We have removed Armstrong's name from the Final Ballot that our members will cast next month. We also believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices."

"Having learned from this lesson, we would also like to announce that, from this point forward, we are adopting a Voting Guideline precluding any performer or filmmaker under 18 years of age from being considered for our awards," he continued. "We have never intended to bury anyone's career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included. Since our motto is 'Own Your Bad,' we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it."

Related Articles
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Machine Gun Kelly, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks and 'Blonde' Score 2023 Razzie Nominations
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and More Are Helping Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Oscar Chances
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Says She's 'Astounded' by Surprise Oscar Nomination: 'So Hard to Believe'
Bella Ramsey attends the "Catherine Called Birdy" UK premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
James Caan, Scott Caan
Scott Caan Recalls Final Conversations with Dad James Caan: 'I'm Lucky for That'
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk Says He Will Step Down as Twitter CEO When He Finds Someone Else 'to Take the Job'
LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson attend American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City
Who Is Samuel L. Jackson's Wife? All About LaTanya Richardson Jackson
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS drinks reception at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Salma Hayek Jokes That Her 'Day at the Office' on the 'Magic Mike' Set was 'Amazing and Mesmerizing'
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Peter Dinklage (L) and Erica Schmidt attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Peter Dinklage's Wife? All About Erica Schmidt
MARGOT ROBBIE is WSJ. Magazine’s ENTERTAINMENT INNOVATOR of the year!!. photographed by Cass Bird
Margot Robbie Calls Herself a 'Masochist' When It Comes to Acting: 'I Can Always Find a Fifth Gear'
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night