Raya and the Last Dragon's Kelly Marie Tran Tours the 'Makeshift Voiceover Booth' Where She Recorded at Home

To voice the titular Disney Princess in Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran had to do something a little... unroyal.

In a collection of video diaries from the making of the animated film, exclusive to PEOPLE, Tran takes viewers behind the scenes to show how she recorded her voice work from a "makeshift voiceover booth" in her home due to the pandemic.

"Recording from home has been really fun but there's been some hard things especially with internet that's always freezing," Tran, 32, shares in the video. "It can be really frustrating when you're in the middle of a really good take."

"I'm just so inspired by how many people on this are working from home," she adds.

Tran also goes on to prove how much of a Disney fan she is, showing off her impressive Disney VHS collection, as well as a Little Mermaid sheets and a sweet throwback photo of her dressed up as Snow White as a child.

"I'm realizing that I might have always been a Disney kid," she confesses. "So it's pretty crazy that now I get to be a Disney princess."

Image zoom Raya and the Last Dragon | Credit: Disney

The film follows Raya as she goes on a quest to find the mystical last dragon in order to bring peace to her people under threat from an evil force.

But when Raya finally finds the Last Dragon, voiced by Awkwafina, she might not get the help she needs.

"I'm gonna be real with you," the Last Dragon tells Raya in the film's latest trailer. "I'm not, like, the 'best' dragon. Have you ever done a group project with that one kid who didn't pitch in as much but still ended up with the same grade?"

Disney has also teamed up with PEOPLE to exclusively host the Raya and the Last Dragon launch event with PEOPLE West Coast Senior Editor Melody Chiu hosting a conversation with voice cast, including Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran and Ross Butler.

The launch event will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the film with the filmmakers, along with an edited-down version of the Animating Tuk Tuk Virtual Event, sponsored by LG Displays. The event will conclude with the debut of the music video for "Lead the Way," the end credits song written and performed by singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko.

The event is taking place Thursday, March 4 Time at 3 PM PT/6 PM. ET. To watch, head to PEOPLE.com, PeopleTV, PEOPLE Twitter, PeopleTV Twitter, PEOPLE Facebook, PeopleTV Facebook and YouTube.