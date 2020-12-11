The upcoming film will be available on Disney+ for a nearly $30 rental fee to subscribers

Raya and the Last Dragon to Premiere Simultaneously on Disney+ and Movie Theaters in March

Disney is following in the footsteps of Warner Bros. with its upcoming animated film release.

The company will release its Kelly Marie Tran film Raya and the Last Dragon at the same time on both Disney+ and movie theaters starting March 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film is part of the streaming site's Premier Access, which means Disney+ subscribers will be subject to a nearly $30 rental fee to see the upcoming film, according to Variety.

The move is similar to Disney's release of Mulan on its platform with subscribers paying $29.99 to rent the film.

Disney has already premiered Artemis Fowl on the streaming platform and plans to release its Pixar animated film Soul on Disney+ on Christmas Day at no additional cost.

Raya and the Last Dragon features the voice of Tran, 31, as Raya, who must track down the last dragon to save the kingdom of Kumandra in ancient Asia against monsters known as Druun. Awkwafina will also star in the film.

Warner Bros. broke precedent earlier this month when it revealed it would release 17 films on its streaming platform, HBO Max, and in movie theaters in 2021.

Those films include Dune, The Matrix 4, Suicide Squad 2, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Tom and Jerry, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical film adaptation of In The Heights.

Warner Bros.' strategy with its 2021 film slate is the same as its Wonder Woman 1984: all the films released next year will be available to HBO Max subscribers exclusively for one month. After one month, the newly released films will leave the platform and continue to be available in movie theaters in the U.S. and internationally.