Ray Liotta's Daughter Pays Tribute to Her Father at Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'I Lucked Out'

Ray Liotta, who died suddenly at 67 in May 2022, was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, nearly nine months after his death. Liotta's daughter, Karsen Liotta, accepted the star on his behalf.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honor on behalf of my dad. I couldn't be more proud of him," Karsen, 24, said during the ceremony in Los Angeles. "He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I lucked out with you."

She continued, "If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Karsen previously posted a tribute to her late father a little over a week after he died, thanking him for "everything."

"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️," Karsen captioned an old photo of the pair on Instagram, in which a young Karsen can be seen smiling as her dad holds her and looks into the camera.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed one of his final projects Cocaine Bear, and Taron Egerton, who played his character's son on the limited series Black Bird, spoke at the event in honor of their late colleague and friend.

"He was one of those rare artists that brought all of himself into his work, all of his intensity, all of his vulnerability and, in the case of our show, all of his love," Egerton, 33, said. "I was deeply inspired by Ray, he was the epitome of an actor's actor."

Banks, 49, followed Egerton's speech, elaborating on the honor of working with the late actor and adding that he inspired confidence in her as a director.

"I always admired his acting, but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human," Banks said. "Although he's known for playing tough guys, I found him to be charming and a little mischievous which made him charming as an actor and as a man, and truly perfect for Cocaine Bear."

She continued, "When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. Ray's respect for me as a director, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f––– anything in this town."

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. He was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who was with him when he passed.

His career spanned decades from his iconic role as Henry Hill in 1990's Goodfellas to 1997's Cop Land, in which he starred opposite Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone. His latest role in Cocaine Bear, which released Friday, was a fun one for the actor, who had a "great time" filming it, according to Banks.

"He came to Ireland with the best attitude. He had a great time. He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, 'Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!' " she said in an interview with Variety.

Liotta's costar Alden Ehrenreich echoed Banks' sentiments in an interview with UPROXX, where he shared that the actor had a "ball" working on the film.

"He loved it. I'm very grateful for the opportunity that I got to work with him, and especially now," the 33-year-old actor told UPROXX. "Liz had such a great set and he came and he really seemed to be having a ball being a part of this."

He added, "I mean, he really was having, I think, a really good time. And so it was really nice to be able to work with him and see him have so much fun with it."

Cocaine Bear is in theaters nationwide now.