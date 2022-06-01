Ray Liotta's New Jersey Hometown Hopes to Honor Him with Field of Dreams Baseball Field: Report

Ray Liotta's hometown is reportedly considering naming a baseball field in his honor.

According to TMZ, the city of Union Township, New Jersey, might be naming the field, on which youth athletes regularly play, as a nod to the late actor's role in Field of Dreams.

In the 1989 sports-fantasy drama, Liotta — who died last week at the age of 67 — played baseball star "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, whose ghost visits Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) on the field the latter builds.

Mayor Manuel Figueiredo tells PEOPLE, "At this time, the Township of Union is exploring various options on how best to honor/remember Ray Liotta."

"We are allowing the family and loved ones time to grieve and process his untimely death before we make any definitive decisions," Figueiredo adds.

Ray Liotta, Kevin Costner Field Of Dreams - 1989 Ray Liotta and Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams 1989 | Credit: Universal/Gordon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday. He was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo, and he was dad to daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

A source told PEOPLE no foul play is suspected in his death and that Nittolo was with him when he passed.

ray liotta Ray Liotta | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Prior to his death, the Goodfellas actor was filming the movie Dangerous Waters. In recent years, he also appeared in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark and the Amazon Prime series Hanna.

Among the number of celebrities to pay tribute to Liotta following the sad news of his death were past costars Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sigourney Weaver, as well as Costner.

"Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing," Costner, 67, wrote on Twitter. "While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart."

The Yellowstone star shared a clip of the 1989 baseball classic. In the scene, Joe (Liotta) hits a ball twice. The first shot almost hits Ray (Costner) before he swerves, while the second soars high and falls into the field of corn.