"At first, I didn't understand how a parent could give up a child," Ray Liotta — who died in his sleep this week in the Dominican Republic — told PEOPLE of his birth parents last year

How Ray Liotta Made Peace with His Birth Parents Placing Him for Adoption: 'I Wasn't as Angry'

Before his death, Ray Liotta made peace with where he came from.

The Emmy Award winner, who died in his sleep this week at age 67, opened up to PEOPLE last year about how he came to terms with his birth parents placing him for adoption when he was a baby.

"At first, I didn't understand how a parent could give up a child. So, I had that kind of energy of just being like, that's just f— up," he said in November. "And then you realize, when I finally met my birth mom and my birth siblings ... in my 40s, by then, I wasn't as angry about it happening. I don't know. It's just another journey."

"After years, you grow up, and you just see the pattern of things. I've definitely developed more patience. Now I'm grateful for my health. And being born. For my parents that adopted me. I mean, it could have gone a lot of different ways," Liotta added.

Born Dec. 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey, he was adopted in 1955 at 6 months old by father Alfred, an auto parts store owner, and mom Mary, a township clerk.

Of tracking down his biological family, Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter, "I found my birth mother and found out I have, not an identical twin, but a half brother, five half sisters and a full sister that I didn't know about until 15 years ago."

Liotta died in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. A source told PEOPLE that no foul play is suspected in his death.

The Goodfellas actor was engaged to fiancée Jacy Nittolo at the time of his passing. He announced their engagement in December, writing on Instagram at the time, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"