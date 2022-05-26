Ray Liotta's Life in Photos
The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67 years old
Ray Liotta's Early Years
Ray Liotta was born in New Jersey on Dec. 18, 1954, and adopted as a baby. His parents later welcomed a baby girl named Linda by adoption, too. "Boy, did we get lucky," Liotta told PEOPLE in 2021, though added that "at first I didn't understand how a parent could give up a child. So I had that kind of energy of just being like, 'That's f---ed up.' And then when I finally met my birth mom and my birth siblings in my 40s, by then I wasn't as angry about it. It's just another journey."
Ray Liotta in Goodfellas
Liotta got his start in the business with a handful of bit parts and a role on the soap opera Another World, but it was his turn in 1990's Goodfellas (here with Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci) that truly put him on the map.
"So many people saw it, and it's a movie that keeps on giving," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "Fathers show their sons."
Ray Liotta in Field of Dreams
He also made an impression one year prior as "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams — and, as he told PEOPLE, accidentally hit costar Kevin Costner (right) in the head with a bat while filming.
Ray Liotta in Something Wild
In 1986, Liotta earned a Golden Globe nomination for Something Wild. Costarring alongside Jeff Daniels and Melanie Griffith, he played Ray Sinclair, Griffith's character's violent ex-husband who had just been released from prison.
Ray Liotta Wins an Emmy Award
Liotta won his sole Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his 2005 role on the hit NBC medical drama ER as an ex-con and alcoholic named Charlie Metcalf. Throughout his career, he was also nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Film Idependent Spirit Awards; he won one in 2020 alongside his Marriage Story castmates.
Ray Liotta and Daughter Karsen
Liotta had one daughter, Karsen (right, with The Place Beyond the Pines costar Ryan Gosling at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards), with ex-wife Michelle Grace.
"There's nothing more important to me than my daughter," Liotta told PEOPLE last year.
Ray Liotta on Shades of Blue
Liotta told PEOPLE he "enjoyed" working with Jennifer Lopez on their NBC cop drama, Shades of Blue, from 2016 to 2018. And though he was known for many of his tough-guy characters, "I have never been in a fight!" he told PEOPLE.
Ray Liotta and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo
In December of 2020, the actor revealed that he had proposed to girlfriend Jacy Nittolo.
"Christmas wishes do come true," Liotta wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of the two in front of a Christmas tree. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"
On her respective Instagram account, Nittolo shared the same shot, as well as an outtake from their adorable holiday shoot. "💍🥂🍾," she wrote alongside the post.
Ray Liotta in The Many Saints of Newark
In 2021, Liotta scored a spot in the star-studded Many Saints of Newark cast, playing both Hollywood Dick and Sal Moltisanti. "I still like to play different kinds of characters," he told PEOPLE at the time.
Ray Liotta on Hannah Montana and Beyond
The actor reached new generations of fans with guest spots on shows like Hannah Montana (right), The League, Modern Family and Young Sheldon, plus voice roles in series and movies including The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bee Movie.
Ray Liotta on Hanna
The actor's most recent project was Amazon Prime's Hanna, in which he tackled the role of villain Gordon Evans. "I"m really glad I did this," he told PEOPLE.
Prior to his death, he'd completed filming on the Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird, set to premiere in July.
Ray Liotta's Parting Words
Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic in late May, PEOPLE confirmed. He was 67 years old.
In his 2021 interview, he told PEOPLE "[I] am not in the mood to die. And as you get older, there's a perspective of that getting closer."
"For some reason," he shared, "I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been doing this. But I still feel I'm not done yet. I just think there's a lot more."