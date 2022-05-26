Liotta got his start in the business with a handful of bit parts and a role on the soap opera Another World, but it was his turn in 1990's Goodfellas (here with Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci) that truly put him on the map.

"So many people saw it, and it's a movie that keeps on giving," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "Fathers show their sons."