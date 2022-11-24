Ray Liotta's Fiancée Remembers Actor in Emotional Tribute: 'I Find It Hard to Breathe Without Him'

"Most days are unbearable," said Jacy Nittolo in a Thanksgiving tribute to late fiancé Ray Liotta, six months after his death

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 02:17 PM

Jacy Nittolo is remembering Ray Liotta six months after his death.

The late actor's fiancée posted an emotional Thanksgiving tribute to him on Instagram Thursday. Liotta died at age 67 in May.

"I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable," she wrote. "I find it hard to breathe without him."

Nittolo remembered the good times she had with the Goodfellas actor, who proposed to her on Christmas 2020: "Today and every day I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life."

"I'm thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going," she continued. Jacy was previously married to Joey Nittolo; they share sons Dax, Chazz and Joey and daughter Jade. Ray had daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I'm thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life," wrote Nittolo. "I'm so grateful for my friends old and new, I don't know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I'm truly thankful."

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+'s new show "Black Bird" at Regency Bruin Theatre
Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo at L.A. premiere of Ray Liotta's Apple TV+ series Black Bird June 29. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In August, Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram getting a tattoo in honor of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures showed the tattooing process, while the final photo showed a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.

"Yesterday marked 3 months," Nittolo wrote at the time. "It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work."

Related Articles
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Posts Tribute 4 Weeks After His Death: 'I Miss Him Every Second'
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new show "Black Bird"
Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen and Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Attend Premiere of His New Show 'Black Bird'
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Says Actor 'Was Everything in the World to Me' After His Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeGsGgmrweH/.
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Says Actor 'Was Everything in the World to Me' After His Death
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Karsen Liotta and Ray Liotta attend Netflix's "Marriage Story" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on November 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Speaks Out for First Time Since His Death: 'You Are the Best Dad'
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Actor and Emmy Winner, Dead at 67
Ray Liotta, Jacy Nittolo
Inside Ray Liotta's Romance with Fiancée Jacy Nittolo — and How His Daughter Set Them Up: 'Love of My Life'
Heartbreakers Premiere
Sigourney Weaver Remembers Her Late 'Heartbreakers' Costar Ray Liotta: 'A Doll to Work with'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Director-producer Martin Scorsese attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Actor Ray Liotta from Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York on December 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline)
Martin Scorsese Says He Wishes He 'Had the Chance' to See Ray Liotta 'Just Once More'
Ray Liotta
Jamie Lee Curtis, Lorraine Bracco, Taron Egerton and More React to Ray Liotta's Death: 'Shattered'
ray liotta
Ray Liotta's New Jersey Hometown Hopes to Honor Him with 'Field of Dreams' Baseball Field: Report
Lorraine Bracco, James Gandolfini and Tony Sirico
Lorraine Bracco Gets Choked Up Remembering Late Costars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico and Ray Liotta
Martin Scorsese Remembers Goodfellas Star Ray Liotta
Martin Scorsese Remembers 'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta After His Death: 'He Absolutely Amazed Me'
Actor Kevin Costner attends the afterparty following The Highwayman premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Banger's on March 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Ray Liotta attends the 'Shades of Blue' premiere at Callao Cinema on April 5, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.
Kevin Costner Recalls 'Real' Moment Filming 'Field of Dreams' with Ray Liotta in Touching Tribute
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Leslie Jordan performs at the 15th Annual Awards and Benefit Luncheon for Friendly House on October 30, 2004 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Friendly House is one of the nation's first residential treatment homes for women recovering from alcohol and substance abuse. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan Sings Poignant Hymn on Instagram One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'