Ray Liotta's Fiancée Remembers Actor in Emotional Tribute: 'I Find It Hard to Breathe Without Him'

Jacy Nittolo is remembering Ray Liotta six months after his death.

The late actor's fiancée posted an emotional Thanksgiving tribute to him on Instagram Thursday. Liotta died at age 67 in May.

"I've been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable," she wrote. "I find it hard to breathe without him."

Nittolo remembered the good times she had with the Goodfellas actor, who proposed to her on Christmas 2020: "Today and every day I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life."

"I'm thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going," she continued. Jacy was previously married to Joey Nittolo; they share sons Dax, Chazz and Joey and daughter Jade. Ray had daughter Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

"I'm thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life," wrote Nittolo. "I'm so grateful for my friends old and new, I don't know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I'm truly thankful."

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo at L.A. premiere of Ray Liotta's Apple TV+ series Black Bird June 29. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In August, Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram getting a tattoo in honor of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures showed the tattooing process, while the final photo showed a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.

"Yesterday marked 3 months," Nittolo wrote at the time. "It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work."