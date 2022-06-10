Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Speaks Out for First Time Since His Death: 'You Are the Best Dad'
Ray Liotta's only daughter, Karsen Liotta, is breaking her silence more than two weeks after his untimely death.
"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️," Karsen captioned an old photo of the pair on Instagram Thursday, in which a young Karsen can be seen smiling as her dad holds her and looks into the camera.
Friends, fans, and loved ones filled the comment section of Karsen's post with well wishes, with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks writing, "Sending love and positivity. ❤️," while Ryan Dorsey added, "🙏❤️🙏."
Ray shares Karsen, 23, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.
The actor, best known for his roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, died in his sleep on May 26 in the Dominican Republic, PEOPLE confirmed.
A source told PEOPLE no foul play is suspected in his death and that his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him when he passed.
Shortly after his death, Nittolo released a statement on Instagram, paying tribute to her late fiancé alongside a series of shots of the pair from over the years.
"My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way."
Then writing that Ray "was everything in the world to me," Nittolo continued, "We couldn't get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."
She concluded: "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known…and even that is an understatement."
On Live with Kelly and Ryan back in September, Ray revealed that Karsen and Nittolo's son, who are around the same age, met at a party where Karsen told Nittolo to go on a date with her movie-star dad. At first she wanted "nothing to do with" an actor "whatsoever," according to Ray.
With a laugh, he said that when Nittolo found out Ray's name, she responded, "'Wait a second though, isn't he, like, in his 60s? I'm in my 40s.' But the buzz-kill for me was she also had a 10-year-old. When you're in your 60s, the last thing that you want is a 10-year-old. Luckily this kid is very cool!"