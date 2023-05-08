Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed 1 Year Later as Heart Failure and Respiratory Issues: Report

Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed nearly one year later.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at age 67 on May 26, 2022. He died as a result of issues with his heart and respiratory system that included pulmonary edema (i.e., fluid in the lungs), acute heart failure and respiratory insufficiency, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The documents also reportedly state that Liotta had atherosclerosis. Mayo Clinic defines that health condition as a plaque buildup on the artery walls that "can cause arteries to narrow, blocking blood flow."

Liotta's manner of death was classified "as natural and nonviolent," according to TMZ.

A former rep for Liotta did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ray Liotta. John Lamparski/Getty

A source told PEOPLE last May that no foul play was suspected in his death and that fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him when he died.

Liotta was filming the movie Dangerous Waters prior to his death. He also recently appeared in the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark and the Prime Video series Hanna.

The actor was engaged to fiancée Nittolo, and he was dad to daughter Karsen Liotta, 24, with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

Karsen Liotta and Jacy Nittolo at Ray Liotta's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2023. David Livingston/Getty

Liotta opened up to PEOPLE in November 2021 about how his personality differed from the tough-guy roles he played onscreen.

"I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff," he said at the time.

Liotta added that it was "weird how this business works, because I've definitely had a career that's up and down."

"For some reason, I've been busier this year than I have in all the years that I've been doing this. And I still feel I'm not there yet. I just think there's a lot more," he said.