WarnerMedia said "remedial action has been taken" following the allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League

Ray Fisher Speaks Out After Justice League Investigation Ends: 'We Are on Our Way'

Justice League's Ray Fisher is speaking out after WarnerMedia announced the conclusion of its investigation into accusations of misconduct during the filming of the 2017 movie.

"WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," the studio shared in a statement on Friday, Variety reported.

Following the studio's announcement, Fisher — who prompted the investigation after claiming that director Joss Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" in July — responded to WarnerBros. statement on Twitter.

In terms of the "remedial action," the 33-year-old actor said there has been "some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come."

Fisher continued, "And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): 'WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it's employees and partners.'"

Fisher then noted that while the investigation is over, "there are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found."

"Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey," he wrote. "We are on our way."

A representative from WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One month after Fisher accused Whedon of misconduct on set, Fisher added more details to his complaint, writing that Johns “summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command” and “made a thinly veiled threat to my career.”

Warner Bros. later defended the studio’s executives in a statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

"In July, Ray Fisher's representatives asked DC Films President Walter Hamada to talk to Mr. Fisher about his concerns during the production of Justice League," the statement read. "The two had previously spoken when Mr. Hamada asked him to reprise his role as Cyborg in Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash movie, together with other members of the Justice League. In their July conversation, Mr. Fisher recounted disagreements he'd had with the film's creative team regarding his portrayal of Cyborg, and complained that his suggested script revisions were not adopted. Mr. Hamada explained that creative differences are a normal part of the production process, and that a film's writer/director ultimately has to be in charge of these matters.”

The statement also addressed Fisher’s update on Twitter, in which he said he “received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns,” Fisher added. “I will not.”

“Notably, Mr. Hamada also told Mr. Fisher that he would elevate his concerns to WarnerMedia so they could conduct an investigation. At no time did Mr. Hamada ever 'throw anyone under the bus,' as Mr. Fisher has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production, in which Mr. Hamada had no involvement, since filming occurred before Mr. Hamada was elevated to his current position," the statement from Warner Bros read.

The statement went on to claim that Fisher "never alleged any actionable misconduct against him" and "declined to speak to the investigator" hired to look into his claims.

Fisher then disputed the Warner Bros. statement, calling it a "desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power."