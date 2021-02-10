"I am forever grateful for [Charisma Carpenter's] courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation," Ray Fisher tweeted Wednesday

Ray Fisher Says He's 'Forever Grateful' to Charisma Carpenter for Speaking Out Against Joss Whedon

"I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation," he continued.

Fisher is referring to last year's investigation into accusations of misconduct during the filming of the 2017 movie. The investigation was prompted by Fisher, who alleged Whedon, 56, "was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable" on set.

"Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs," he continued in his tweet of Carpenter, 50. " 'It is time.' A>E #IStandWithCharisma."

When contacted by PEOPLE, reps for Whedon declined to comment about Carpenter's allegations posted to Twitter earlier today.

Fisher starred as Victor Stone/Cyborg in Justice League (co-written and partially directed by Whedon), while Carpenter is known for her role as Cordelia Chase on Buffy from 1997 to 1999 and its spin-off Angel until 2004.

In a lengthy, emotional statement posted on social media Wednesday, the actress accused Whedon of abusing his power during their time working together on the supernatural series, including making repeated threats to fire her and efforts to "alienate" her from her peers, as well as placing added work stress on her while she was pregnant — leaving her with what she called a "chronic physical condition" triggered by the trauma.

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day," began Carpenter. "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me and alienate me from my peers."

"The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer," she continued, in part. "It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

Carpenter also said in her post that she felt empowered to speak out after Fisher came forward with allegations against Whedon last year — claims that prompted an internal investigation, which concluded in December 2020. (WarnerMedia said at the time that "remedial action has been taken.")

"With tears welling, I feel an overwhelming sense of responsibility to Ray and others for remaining private about my experience with Joss and the suffering it has caused me," Carpenter wrote, adding that she participated in the investigation into the filmmaker. "It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake."

The actress said that she hopes to "create a space for healing" by coming forward with her own story.

"It has taken so long to muster the courage to make this statement publicly," she wrote. "The gravity of it is not lost on me. As a single mother whose family's livelihood is dependent on my craft, I'm scared."