"Of course, there could have been other times to do that — but thank you for making that award show very interesting," the Raven’s Home actress tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

​​Raven-Symoné Says She's 'Really Proud' of Will Smith for Apologizing to Chris Rock

Raven-Symoné is sharing both her initial reaction and more "politically correct" take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Sunday's 94th Academy Awards.

The Hangin' with Mr. Cooper star, 36, spoke with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) this week, where she exclaimed "woo, ooh!!!" after Senior Correspondent Jeremy Parsons asked for her reaction to the shocking moment. "I mean, I love a meme. Okay?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But while that was the Raven's Home actress' initial reaction, she said her "politically correct answer is, I'm really proud of Will for apologizing and standing up for what he believes in and also telling his truth."

"And here's the one thing I will say, in this industry, a lot of the times, we get the tail end of a long conversation," the TV star added. "And the tail end will end up in an 'ooh!' moment or a word or something like that, and we take it out of context, and we blow it up."

"We don't know the rest of the story," she added. "And knowing that there's a long history and he was defending his woman at the time — of course, there could have been other times to do that — but thank you for making that award show very interesting!"

On Sunday at the Oscars ceremony, Rock, 57, appeared stunned after Smith, 53, went on to the stage and smacked the comedian across the face.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Rock Said He Let People 'Walk All Over' Him 2 Months Before Will Smith Smacked Him at Oscars

The incident occurred after Rock, who was introducing the award for Best Documentary, joked to Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the audience, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith at first laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, pulled an unimpressed expression. Smith proceeded to walk on stage and smack Rock across the face.

"Oh wow," said a seemingly taken-aback Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Smith, who later won the Best Actor trophy at the ceremony, yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock — to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and presenting the award.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2018, Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, opened up about her "issues with hair loss" during an episode of her show Red Table Talk, explaining, "It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' "