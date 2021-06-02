The winning bidder behind the four-speed transaxle from the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder was Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans, per TMZ

Rare Part from James Dean's Porshe — Which He Drove in Fatal Car Collision — Sells for $382,000

A part from James Dean's iconic Porsche has found itself a new home.

Late last month, the four-speed transaxle from the 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder was sold at auction for $382,000, according to its listing on Bring a Trailer.

With 42 final bids on the automotive piece, the winner of the auction was Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans, TMZ reported.

The television host told the outlet that the reputation the piece has of being "cursed" is what drew him to bid on the item.

Bagans, 44, also explained to TMZ that he now plans to present the piece at his haunted museum in Nevada.

In September 1955, Dean died after he collided with another vehicle at an intersection in Cholame, California. Only 24 at the time, the actor was on his way to compete with the vehicle in a race in Salinas, per Biography.

Driving alongside his mechanic, Rolf Wütherich, Dean collided with a Ford Tudor sedan that was being driven by Donald Turnupseed, who was turning at an intersection.

The actor died on his way to the Paso Robles War Memorial hospital, having suffered from two broken arms, a broken neck, fractures of the upper and lower jaw and various internal injuries.

Wütherich, though badly injured, survived the incident with a fractured jaw, fractured hip and body lacerations, Biography reported. Meanwhile, Turnupseed obtained minor injuries only.

After the occurrence, the transaxle was one of the few parts captured from the wreck by Dr. William F. Eschrich, Fox News reported.

Eschrich would later go on to sell the piece, the outlet added, before it would see various owners over the years and later end up in storage.

After a few decades, it was then discovered by Porsche restorer Don Ahearn, who was in search of parts for a different Porsche model.

The transaxle was later offered for sale on the Bring a Trailer website, where it was purchased for the hefty sum by Bagans.