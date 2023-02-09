Rare Family Photos from Kirk Douglas and Anne Douglas' Glamorous Hollywood Life

01 of 11

The Douglas Family Archives

Courtesy The Douglas Foundation

Next year, The Douglas Foundation turns 60 — and in celebration, trustee Michael Douglas is going back in time. The actor's parents Kirk and Anne started the organization in 1964 when Kirk's Bryna films including The Vikings and Spartacus turned a profit; since then, $118 million has been disbursed to worthy causes. Despite Kirk's death in 2020 and Anne's in 2021, the foundation keeps giving.

"When we finished the heartbreaking task of assembling the contents of Anne's private archive, we had over 10,000 items — photos, correspondence, awards and scrapbooks saved over seven decades," Michael tells PEOPLE. "We knew we had a treasure trove we should make available to family, friends, fans and students of film history. They were a golden couple who lived through the best of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and well beyond it. Theirs was a 66-year union of two people who found fulfillment and joy in each other and sharing good fortune with others.

"They were at home wherever they went: the White House for private time with President Kennedy and Jackie; sleeping in the Lincoln Bedroom when President Johnson and Lady Bird were in residence; traveling to 40 countries at their own expense to create goodwill for America at the behest of the State Department; and embracing humanitarian causes and giving charity where they could do the most good. My father called these efforts 'selfish' because he said they made Anne and him feel so good."

Michael is sharing a handful of the photos with PEOPLE; here, he dances with Hayley Mills at his 16th birthday party at his family estate in Beverly Hills.