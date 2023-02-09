Rare Family Photos from Kirk Douglas and Anne Douglas' Glamorous Hollywood Life

As the Douglas Foundation celebrates 60 years of giving, Michael Douglas shares rare photos from his mom's personal collection of the famous family through the years

Next year, The Douglas Foundation turns 60 — and in celebration, trustee Michael Douglas is going back in time. The actor's parents Kirk and Anne started the organization in 1964 when Kirk's Bryna films including The Vikings and Spartacus turned a profit; since then, $118 million has been disbursed to worthy causes. Despite Kirk's death in 2020 and Anne's in 2021, the foundation keeps giving.

"When we finished the heartbreaking task of assembling the contents of Anne's private archive, we had over 10,000 items — photos, correspondence, awards and scrapbooks saved over seven decades," Michael tells PEOPLE. "We knew we had a treasure trove we should make available to family, friends, fans and students of film history. They were a golden couple who lived through the best of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and well beyond it. Theirs was a 66-year union of two people who found fulfillment and joy in each other and sharing good fortune with others.

"They were at home wherever they went: the White House for private time with President Kennedy and Jackie; sleeping in the Lincoln Bedroom when President Johnson and Lady Bird were in residence; traveling to 40 countries at their own expense to create goodwill for America at the behest of the State Department; and embracing humanitarian causes and giving charity where they could do the most good. My father called these efforts 'selfish' because he said they made Anne and him feel so good."

Michael is sharing a handful of the photos with PEOPLE; here, he dances with Hayley Mills at his 16th birthday party at his family estate in Beverly Hills.

At the Disney Studio, where Kirk and a seal take a break from shooting 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. as Anne looks on. The following Saturday, May 29, 1954, the couple flew to Las Vegas to be married.

A teenaged Michael hangs with his parents poolside at their Canon Drive estate in Beverly Hills.

Family friend Frank Sinatra gets to work in the kitchen alongside his "sous chef," Kirk.

Kirk dances with a distracted Elizabeth Taylor at a party in Rome celebrating the first anniversary of Spartacus.

Surprise! Kirk pops out of a birthday cake to surprise his wife at her birthday party.

Annie Liebovitz/The Douglas Foundation

Kirk and Michael Douglas pose as cowboys in a 1985 shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Kirk and Anne enjoy time with Michael, Catherine Zeta-Jones and kids Dylan, Carys and Cameron in 2007.

Kirk rides the new slide with a child at opening-day ceremonies for one of the 408 Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refurbished playgrounds the Douglas Foundation financed over a 10-year period. The family auctioned off a great portion of their art collection at Christie's in 2000 to pay for these multi-million dollar projects.

Kirk and Anne pose with his Lifetime Achievement Oscar at home in Beverly Hills. It was his first appearance after suffering his stroke.

Kirk and Anne are surrounded by six of their seven grandchildren in a 2017 family photo.

Kirk died at age 103 in 2020, while Anne followed him one year later, at age 102.

Enjoy more photos from the family's history at douglasfoundation.org.

