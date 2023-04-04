Raquel Welch Died of Cardiac Arrest and Had Alzheimer's Disease Leading Up to Her Death

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the longtime actress died the morning of Feb. 15 "after a brief illness"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on April 4, 2023 08:40 AM
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty

Raquel Welch's cause of death has been revealed.

The actress died at age 82 on Feb. 15 of cardiac arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. The certificate also lists Alzheimer's disease as a condition that led to the cause of death.

Welch's longtime manager Steve Sauer previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness."

He continued, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."

"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch," Sauer concluded.

Raquel Welch at the "How to Be a Latin Lover" Press Conference
Raquel Welch. Vera Anderson/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: Raquel Welch's Life in Photos

Welch made her film debut in the mid 1960s, with breakout roles in 1966's Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. that same year.

Following those, Welch would star in dozens of films, including 1973's The Three Musketeers, which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical.

Other titles under her belt include 100 Rifles, The Prince and the Pauper, Chairman of the Board and more. Her final film role was in 2017's How to Be a Latin Lover. She also memorably performed "I'm a Woman" with Cher back in 1975 on The Cher Show.

Welch became a pin-up after flaunting her curves in 1966's camp classic One Million Years B.C. But behind the glamour, the star (born Jo Raquel Tejada) was a hardworking single mom whose career as a sex bomb helped her raise two kids after splitting from her first husband in 1964.

The actress, whose book Beyond the Cleavage became a bestseller, previously told PEOPLE as she celebrated her 70th birthday in 2010 that she has "had a great life — and it's not over yet!"

RELATED VIDEO: Raquel Welch, One Million Years B.C. Actress and Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead at 82

Following the sad news of her death, many celebrities shared sweet memories with Welch, including Reese Witherspoon, who worked alongside her in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde.

"So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde," Witherspoon, 47, shared on Twitter alongside an image of Welch. "She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home."

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts added that Welch "lit up movie screens for years with her beauty and charisma" in her tweet, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Christopher Meloni also sharing similar feelings on Twitter: "Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling."

The Ray & Diana Harryhausen Foundation, a foundation set up by the legendary animator who worked on One Million Years B.C., also honored Welch by sharing an image of her from the film.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actress Raquel Welch, who starred as Loana in Ray Harryhausen's 1966 classic 'One Million Years B.C'. An iconic role which spawned one of the most famous movie posters ever. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time," they wrote.

