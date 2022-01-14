"Where it all began," the Randall Emmett wrote, sharing the photo from the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, where newly engaged Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met

Director Randall Emmett Shares Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on Set of Film Where the Couple Met

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's movie director is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at where their romance began.

Randall Emmett shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass on his Instagram account on Thursday, one day after Fox and Kelly announced they were engaged.

"Where it all began, Congrats to @meganfox @machinegunkelly so happy for you both," Emmett wrote in the caption. "True love and True friends."

In the photo, Fox, 35, and Kelly, 31, stare into the camera in costume as Emmett poses next to them.

Fox met Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker while filming the movie. The pair made their relationship Instagram official last summer after she appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" music video.

While the pair may have found love on the set of the film, Kelly previously hinted that his feelings for the movie are entirely something else. In July, the rapper-turned-actor seemingly threw shade at the crime thriller, writing on his Twitter, "if i don't talk or tweet about a movie i'm barely in it's because it's 🚮."

While Kelly often promotes his upcoming projects on his various social media account, he has stayed silent about Midnight in the Switchgrass in the days leading up the movie's release. His cryptic tweet was sent out on the same day the film hit theaters.

Kelly also did not attend the Los Angeles premiere for the film, nor did Fox — who cited concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday evening, Fox shared an engagement video showing Kelly bending down on one knee to pop the question.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

In his own Instagram post, Kelly shared a video of Fox and her emerald and diamond engagement ring, writing in the post, "Yes, in this life and every life" 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨," he added.

In their first joint interview as a couple in July 2020, she called Kelly her "twin flame" and said that they had an instant connection on set.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And [director Randall Emmett] was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" she recalled on an episode of the Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast.

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting but I wasn't yet sure what," she continued. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul—that something was going to come from that."

