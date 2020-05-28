Ramy Youssef said Lindsay Lohan was on the call sheet to appear on his Golden Globe-winning show before she allegedly ghosted him

Ramy Youssef Claims Lindsay Lohan Agreed to Be on His Show — But Then 'I Never Heard from Her'

Ramy Youssef almost had a notable guest star on the second season of Ramy.

The star and creator of the Golden Globe-winning series told Entertainment Weekly that Lindsay Lohan was scheduled to appear on the new season of his show, which starts streaming Friday on Hulu. According to Youssef, the segment was supposed to feature Lohan, 33, and former porn star Mia Khalifa as unlikely muslims, but only Khalifa showed up.

"We had an idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," Youssef, 29, told EW. "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her. [Laughs] I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her."

He added, "You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay."

Youssef told the outlet he'd gladly have her on his show if it works out in the future, saying, "She is one of my favorite Muslims."

A rep for Lohan didn't immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lohan has relocated to Dubai in recent years and talked about her conversion to Islam in a 2017 interview with Good Morning Britain. After she was pictured with the Quran and started sharing messages in Arabic on her Instagram feed, the actress said the muslim holy book "calms" her.

"I think me studying the Quran is something that I find solace in," she said.

As for officially converting, Lohan said "any religion anyone chooses is a personal belief." But she didn't want to give a solid answer on whether she was converting to Islam.

"It’s a consideration I have," she said. :I don’t want to speak on something that I haven’t finished yet, I don’t think that’s right."