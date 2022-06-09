All About Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend

From Ramona Agruma's fashion brand to how she first met Rebel Wilson, here's everything to know about the actress' new girlfriend

The fashion and jewelry designer recently turned heads when Rebel Wilson made their romantic relationship public via a sweet picture of the two posted on Instagram.

The Pitch Perfect alum opened up to PEOPLE in May about her new partner, but didn't mention any details or reveal a name. A friend tells PEOPLE, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."

Wilson last dated Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. PEOPLE confirmed in February 2021 that the pair had broken up, four months after going Instagram official.

Though it's unclear when Agruma and Wilson began seeing each other, they've been photographed together dating back as early as January this year.

The actress has shared pictures and videos to her Instagram that show the two in each other's company. In May, Wilson posed beside Agruma in a photo with friends at dinner in celebration of her latest film Senior Year.

She went Instagram official with Rebel in June 2022

While Agruma's Instagram account is private, Wilson made their relationship public on her social media page. The actress wrote a sweet caption alongside a photo of the couple cozied up next to each other.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗 #loveislove" wrote Wilson.

She first met Rebel over the phone before connecting in person

Last month, Wilson told PEOPLE about being set up with her new partner "through a friend," though she didn't reveal who the love interest was at the time.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

She attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with Wilson

While Wilson announced her relationship with Agruma in June, the two have been spending time together in public for several months. The designer has appeared on the actress' Instagram account numerous times, like when they attended a Los Angeles Rams game together in January and when they roasted marshmallows in April.

Wilson and Agruma attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together in March this year and shared photos from the night.

She is the founder of a sustainable clothing brand

Agruma is the founder and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing company based in Los Angeles which says it places and emphasis on comfort and affordability.

"Whether you're flying fancy, yacht hopping, or simply running errands around Beverly Hills, our apparel line will keep you confidently cozy," reads the website.

Founded in 2021, the company has an active Instagram where they share aspirational shots of the products.

She also founded a celebrity jewelry brand

In 2013, Agruma founded luxury jewelry company DeLys and served as the brand's creative director, per her Twitter bio. The line, which features oversized gems and unique shapes, have been donned by celebrities and featured in top fashion publications such as Elle and Harper's Bazaar.

Although it's unclear exactly when Agruma met her girlfriend, Wilson's costar in Pitch Perfect 2, Hailee Steinfeld, was seen wearing the jewelry at the movie's world premiere in 2015. (Coincidence?)

She's a brand ambassador for a luxury Turkish jewelry company

In addition to her personal businesses, she serves as a brand ambassador for luxury jewelry company Bee Goddess, which handcrafts its jewels in Istanbul.

"Obsessed with timeless design, Bee Goddess style is the love of a clean composition," the website reads. "The exuberance of diamonds combined with minimalism symbolizes Bee Goddess' quest for purity and meaning."

The brand's founder, Ece Sirin, has been honored with a number of accolades such as the visionary jewelry designer of the year by the Telegraph Luxury in 2015 and the jewelry designer of the year honor at the Elle Style Awards in 2012.