Rami Malek Doesn't Think He Was 'Offensive' When He Asked a Fan to Stop Filming Him

Not all awkward celebrity encounters are kept secret.

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek recently found himself in the middle of a viral moment when a video of him politely declining a fan’s request for a shoutout was spread across the internet. When his publicist first tried to tell him about the clip, Malek was immediately terrified that something awful was circling the web.

“She was really funny about it,” Malek, 37, told Vanity Fair the same day. “She said, ‘There’s something I should make you aware of that’s getting a little bit of attention on the Internet.’ Once someone says something like that to me, it is of course a moment of, ‘What did I do?!’”

“I finally brought myself to watch it,” the actor continued. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s not that bad. I don’t find myself offensive.’”

In the video, a young fan approached Malek already filming on her phone and asks him to say hello to her friends before he gently cuts her off.

“No, but we can take a picture, is that alright?” Malek says while the fan nervously laughs and apologizes.

Malek also took the opportunity to say that he doesn’t mind taking pictures with fans, but he hopes they give him the chance to be aware that he’s being filmed.

“I am happy to take photos with anyone. I just want to be aware of what people are doing in the moment. When someone films you automatically, it’s a bit intrusive,” he clarified.

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters Friday.