Rami Malek Supports Girlfriend Lucy Boynton in Rare Appearance at The Politician Premiere

Rami Malek is one supportive boyfriend.

The actor attended the premiere girlfriend Lucy Boynton‘s new Netflix show The Politician, also starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. The two posed together at the premiere’s afterparty in New York City on Thursday.

Boynton, 25, and Malek, 38, met on the set of their film Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, confirmed their relationship in January while accepting an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala.

“Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love,” he said at the time. “I appreciate you so much.”

Image zoom Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Boynton recently spoke to PORTER magazine about her career and seeking advice from Malek.

“[He’s] been doing it longer,” she said. “And I think the main thing is to take your time [with your career]. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it’s easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot.”

She continued, “It’s tempting once you’ve done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I’ve learnt that’s not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good quality pieces, rather than just doing everything.”

The Politician is now streaming on Netflix.