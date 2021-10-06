Rami Malek also revealed that he once offered to babysit a then-10-month-old Prince Louis to give the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a break

Rami Malek Says He Caught Kate Middleton 'Off Guard' When He Asked Her Personal Questions

Rami Malek is opening up about an interesting exchange he had with Kate Middleton.

While discussing the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William's appearance at the London premiere of No Time to Die during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, Malek, who stars in the James Bond film, recalled the last time he saw the royal couple at the BAFTA Awards in February 2019. Malek was being honored for best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Sharing the story with Kimmel, Malek noted that the Duke and Duchess do "their homework" when it comes to learning the filmography of actors, but when he asked Kate about herself she was "taken aback."

"I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?'" he recounted to Kimmel, 53. "[I asked,] 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback." Malek was referring to Prince Louis, who at the time of the BAFTAs was only 10 months old.

"[Kate] said, 'How are you doing?' [I'm like,] 'No, how are you?' And in the most regal, elegant way, she gave me a look. But you can tell. Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors," the Oscar winner said.

He continued, "They're so careful. But it was so cool. I think I caught her off guard for a second. And, you know, had that look of—in the most elegant, professional, royal way—'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid.'"

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge; Rami Malek Kate Middleton and Rami Malek | Credit: Jonny Birch/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Malek also revealed that he then offered to babysit Prince Louis so that the royals could have a couple's night out, but Kate didn't take him up on the suggestion.

"The funniest thing about that was, I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you,'" he recalled. "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time.'"

Malek spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Monday about how he approaches his interactions with Prince William and Kate, saying, "For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England Prince William and Kate Middleton at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

He also opened up about his experience sitting behind the royals for the screening of No Time to Die.

"I got to gauge their reaction from their body language," Malek said. "Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film."