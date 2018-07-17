Rami Malek Rocks Out as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

Rami Malek channels Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the second trailer for the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Mr. Robot star, 36, plays the legendary singer in the film, which saw director Bryan Singer fired and replaced by British helmer Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) while in production.

The movie chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.

Nick Delaney

Speaking at CinemaCon in April, Malek said that he was worried that his career may bite the dust after agreeing to play the iconic performer.

“When I got this role, I thought, ‘Oh my God, this could be a career defining performance.’ And about two minutes later I thought this could be a career killer. You don’t get this right and it’s trouble.”

To become Mercury, the actor said he studied the late Queen frontman’s every move and tried to think like him and emulate him.

“I think the biggest task was how do I approach this insurmountable task,” he said. “What it was for me is just, as an actor, you look at the humanity of someone, the struggles that he overcame in his life, and throughout the film you’ll learn so much about him. What he does in his music is he gives everyone watching this ability to embrace all of their imperfections and still sing as loudly as they can.”

Bohemian Rhapsody, also starring Mike Myers and Aidan Gillen, opens November 2.