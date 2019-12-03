See Rami Malek's Mysterious Bond Villain in New Character Poster for No Time to Die

Rami Malek‘s villainous role in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die remains shrouded in mystery, but now we have a creepy first look at the character the Oscar winner will be portraying.

With the 25th installment in the 007 franchise set to drop its first official trailer Wednesday, MGM is giving viewers a sneak peek with a series of newly-minted character posters.

Along with pictures of both new and returning characters comes the initial look at Malek, who is set to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig, returning to the franchise for what is rumored to be his final time.

In the poster, Malek, 38, looks mischievous as ever — the actor is wearing a navy overcoat and black turtleneck and is seen turning his body away from the camera while still making direct eye contact with viewers.

Malek’s quaffed hair is a dark color with a tint of grey, and his face seemingly has a bit of scarring.

Joining Malek in No Time to Die are actors from recent movies and shows, including Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch, Game Night and Maniac‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049‘s Ana De Armas, David Dencik and newcomer Dali Benssalah.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix’s Maniac) is set to direct the movie after the original director, Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire), dropped out in August 2018.

Before joining the cast, however, Malek had a few important conditions in mind when he agreed to play the role of the villain.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star seemed to know his character would be some sort of terrorist, but for Malek, who was born to Egyptian immigrant parents, it was imperative his evil ways were not linked to a certain religion or ideology.

“It’s a great character and I’m very excited. But that was one thing I discussed with [director Cary Fukunaga],” Malek told the Daily Mirror in July. “I said, ‘We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.”

Luckily for Malek, Fukunaga had something entirely different in mind, allowing the actor to take the role with no qualms.

“That was clearly not his vision. So he’s a very different kind of terrorist,” he said. “It’s another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies. But I feel a substantial weight on my shoulders. I mean, Bond is something that we all grow up with.”

According to the film’s official plot summary, Malek’s character is “a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Malek confirmed he’d be playing the villain in the Bond movie in April with a video shared to the franchise’s official Twitter account.

“I promise you all that I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing,” the actor said in the clip.

No Time to Die is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.