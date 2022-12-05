Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Relationship Timeline

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have found "Somebody to Love."

The costars — who portrayed real-life boyfriend and girlfriend Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody — sparked romance rumors leading up to the film's premiere. However, it wasn't until the 2019 awards season that Malek confirmed their relationship.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love," Malek said in an acceptance speech at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Ahead of Malek's Academy Award win and his infamous celebratory kiss with Boynton in February 2019, a source told PEOPLE that the couple were getting pretty serious.

"They are very affectionate in public and seem totally in love," the source said.

The couple generally keep private, but they still enjoy a romantic red carpet moment and continue to support each other's milestones.

From their PDA-filled appearances to their unplanned matching outfits, here's a complete timeline of Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's relationship.

2017: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton meet on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody

Malek and Boynton grew close while filming Bohemian Rhapsody, the biographical musical drama about Queen's legendary frontman. Malek and Boynton played real-life partners Mercury and Austin.

The couple first met at Abbey Road Studios in London before production got underway. It was Malek who first approached Boynton. "Rami felt so much the leader of that set," Boynton said in a 2019 interview with New York Magazine. After working out the details of a particular scene together, Boynton knew she needed Malek in her corner.

May 2018: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend a concert together

After wrapping Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek and Boynton were spotted together at a U2 concert just outside of Los Angeles.

August 11, 2018: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton share a kiss on a lunch date

Three months after their concert date, Malek and Boynton continued to fuel romance rumors when they were photographed out to lunch in L.A. The two weren't shy about PDA — they reportedly shared kisses at the table and walked out of the restaurant arm-in-arm.

January 3, 2019: Rami Malek confirms he's dating Lucy Boynton

Malek confirmed his relationship with Boynton at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The festival honored Malek with the award for best breakthrough performance, and he dedicated the win to his "love" during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love," he said. "I appreciate you so much."

January 13, 2019: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton unintentionally coordinate outfits

Malek and Boynton made quite an entrance at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards when they walked the blue carpet donning coordinating attire. Later that year, Boynton revealed how the unintended matching moment happened in an interview with PORTER magazine.

"I always leave earlier than him. I get ready with my team, then see him at the event," Boynton said. "It was only when we were sitting down that we did that kind of look across, and it was like, 'Ha!' "

The actress added that they don't want to be known as the matching couple. "Really, I don't think we want to be that couple, the coordinated duo!" she continued. "Being 'thing one' and 'thing two' is not the trajectory we're aiming for."

January 27, 2019: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton get cozy at the SAG Awards

While the couple didn't walk the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet together, they cozied up during the ceremony.

"They're glancing at each other and exchanging knowing laughs during the show," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He also checked in with her before leaving the table during a commercial break like a boyfriend would."

January 28, 2019: Rami Malek spends time with Lucy Boynton and her mom

In addition to their numerous red carpet and awards show appearances, Malek and Boynton spent time with each other's parents.

The day after the SAG Awards, Malek was spotted walking around L.A. with Boynton and her mother, Adriaane Pielou. The trio were dressed in black-and-white attire as they grabbed a bite to eat before going shopping.

February 5, 2019: Lucy Boynton says it's "a shock" when she and Rami Malek match

Malek and Boynton may be red carpet couple goals, but they take none of the credit. "When [our outfits] looked somewhat coordinated it's always been a bit of a shock," Boynton told reporters at the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2019 show in Pasadena, California. The actress added that while their matching looks are never pre-planned, she's "always really admired" her boyfriend's style.

"His stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, is one of my favorite people and has such great taste and always very out there," Boynton said. "So it's exciting to see what she puts on her clients."

February 22, 2019: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton celebrate Bohemian Rhapsody

Ahead of the 2019 Academy Awards, where Malek was nominated for Best Actor, the pair celebrated Bohemian Rhapsody's smash success at a party in L.A. hosted by Vanity Fair and luxury automaker Genesis. True to form, the couple dressed in coordinating black outfits.

February 24, 2019: Rami Malek kisses Lucy Boynton after winning Academy Award

Not only did the couple walk the red carpet together at the 2019 Academy Awards, but they also celebrated Malek's big win by sharing a kiss. The Bohemian Rhapsody star was awarded Best Actor for his performance as the late Freddie Mercury.

After thanking his family, the film's producers and Queen, Malek concluded his acceptance speech with a few words for Boynton: "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented — you have captured my heart. Thank you so much."

Earlier that month, a source told PEOPLE that the pair seemed "totally in love." The source added, "When they spend time in Los Angeles, they have a fun social schedule. They often go out to lunch and dinner. If they are alone, they usually sit on the same side of the table to cuddle."

April 28, 2019: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton go shopping in New York City

Soon after Malek's Oscar win, the couple were photographed on a shopping spree in N.Y.C. Boynton, who had her arm laced through Malek's, sported an orange button-down dress paired with black tights. Malek tied together his blue jeans and black shirt ensemble with a heather gray coat.

May 6, 2019: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend the 2019 Met Gala

In 2019, the couple made their unofficial Met Gala debut. Because Malek and Boynton were dressed by different designers, they didn't walk the red carpet together. However, they reunited inside and coupled up for a photo.

For her Met Gala debut, Boynton donned a pale pink Prada gown and dyed her hair aqua. She wore a crown embellished with pastel flowers and jewels. Meanwhile, Malek sported an all-black suit complete with boots and an 18-karat Cartier pin.

September 1, 2019: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton enjoy the Venice Film Festival

In September 2019, Malek and Boynton attended the Venice Film Festival. They arrived at the MiuMiu photocall together and held hands as they smiled for photos.

September 2019: Lucy Boynton opens up about relationship with Rami Malek

The Ipcress File actress got candid about her relationship with Malek during an interview with PORTER magazine. Apart from their shared love for fashion, Boynton shared how her boyfriend has taught her a lot about acting.

"[He's] been doing it longer," she said. "And I think the main thing is to take your time. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it's easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot."

Boynton added, "It's tempting once you've done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I've learnt that's not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good quality pieces, rather than just doing everything."

September 2019: Lucy Boynton reveals advice Rami Malek's mom gave her

While speaking to PEOPLE, Boynton revealed the pep talk Malek's mother gave her after she thought she blew her audition for Netflix's The Politician. She explained that she had originally been trying to reach her boyfriend, but his mom answered the phone. It turned out her advice was exactly what Boynton needed.

"Nelly [Malek's mother] is the one you call because she's done the talk," the actress said. "So she just states, 'No, here's how it is: you are fine, you have all these actor's anxieties and this is what it's actually like.' "

Boynton continued, "She kinda just takes you down and breaks it down."

September 26, 2019: Lucy Boynton brings Rami Malek as her date to The Politician premiere

Malek showed up in support of Boynton at the N.Y.C. premiere of Netflix's The Politician. The couple were also spotted at the afterparty.

January 5, 2020: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton walk the Golden Globes red carpet

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Malek and Boynton walked the red carpet hand in hand. Malek, who was nominated for his work on Mr. Robot, wore a black suit by Yves Saint Laurent, which he accessorized with a watch and a white gold Cartier pin. Boynton wore an intricate, silver metallic dress by Louis Vuitton.

The day prior, the couple made an appearance at the Saint Laurent pre-Golden Globes party, which Malek co-hosted with designer Anthony Vaccarello in L.A.

February 9, 2020: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend the Academy Awards

Boynton was a supportive girlfriend at the 2020 Academy Awards, where Malek presented the Oscar for Best Actress. Malek wore an all-black Saint Laurent suit while Boynton gleamed in a black-and-white white dress paired with a red lip. The couple walked the red carpet holding hands and posed for photographs.

February 22, 2020: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton attend a hockey game

The Bohemian Rhapsody costars were all smiles during their date night at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the San Jose Sharks play the New York Rangers.

September 28, 2021: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton hold hands at No Time to Die afterparty

Although Malek walked the red carpet at the premiere of No Time to Die solo, Boynton joined him at the afterparty. The couple were spotted holding hands and being affectionate with each other at the London event. Per usual, they donned coordinating attire: Malek sported a black tuxedo while Boynton wore a black jumpsuit with silver jewelry. Malek played the villain Safin in Daniel Craig's final Bond film.

March 6, 2022: Lucy Boynton says she was absorbed by Rami Malek's Oscar speech

Boynton experienced a range of emotions following Malek's 2019 Academy Awards acceptance speech for best actor, which he concluded with a dedication to her.

Reflecting on the moment during a March 2022 interview with YOU, Boynton recalled feeling "really unaware" that there were other people in the room hearing Malek's public declaration of love.

"It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that," she said. "You're just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it's been a public moment, which is slightly strange."

December 2022: Rami Malek is photographed dining with his costar Léa Seydoux

In early December, Malek made headlines after he was photographed leaving a restaurant in L.A. with his No Time to Die costar Léa Seydoux.

The pair were seen hugging and posing for photos after leaving their sushi dinner in photos first obtained by The Daily Mail.

Reps for Malek did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding his relationship status. Malek and Seydoux were also recently spotted together at Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th birthday party, according to The Daily Mail.