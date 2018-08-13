Rami Malek Kisses His Bohemian Rhapsody Costar Lucy Boynton on Lunch Date

Rami Malek is spending some quality time with his Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton.

The two were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles on Saturday. Malek and Boynton walked arm-in-arm as they left the restaurant together.

At one point, they were even seen kissing while sitting next to each other at lunch.

The Mr. Robot star dressed casually for the outing in a blue, white and red bomber jacket with a pair of black jeans. Boynton wore a pair of pinstripe overall shorts over a simple white shirt for the date.

This isn’t the first time Malek, 37, and Boynton, 24, have been seen together since filming Bohemian Rhapsody. In May, the duo attended a U2 concert together in L.A.

Malek and Boynton star together in the upcoming biopic, which chronicles Queen from 1970, when Mercury teamed with Brian May and Roger Taylor, until the band’s performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before the singer died of complications from AIDS.

Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody Nick Delaney

Malek plays the legendary singer in the film, which saw director Bryan Singer fired and replaced by British helmer Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) while in production.

Boynton stars as Mary Austin, a muse for Mercury who was the inspiration behind his 1975 hit song “Love Of My Life.”

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters Nov. 2.