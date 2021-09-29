Rami Malek, who plays the villain of the latest James Bond film, brought girlfriend Lucy Boynton to the London premiere of No Time to Die

Rami Malek Holds Hands with Lucy Boynton at No Time to Die Premiere After Party

Malek, 40, walked hand-in-hand with Boynton, 27, at the Tuesday celebration after appearing on the red carpet by himself earlier that night. The couple was spotted leaving the London after party together, Just Jared reported.

The Mr. Robot star and his girlfriend were photographed holding hands and dressed in matching black ensembles. Malek wore a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie, while Boynton opted for a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which she accessorized with a bold silver necklace, cuff bracelets and a black clutch.

Malek stars in the latest James Bond film as Safin, the villain of the movie. He hasn't revealed much about his mysterious character, but promised fans would be "shocked" by the film, telling British GQ in November, "Let the rumors fly, because no matter what you expect from this movie, you will be shocked when you watch the film. I will not add any fuel to that fire."

Malek previously promised fans his character was "a formidable adversary" for Bond in a featurette released last September promoting the film.

"What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling. Thinking of himself as being heroic," he said.

Boynton and Malek were linked after they both starred in the 2018 Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. While the couple kept their romance private, Malek later confirmed his relationship in early 2019.

Boynton, who's starred in The Politician and Modern Love, opened up about dating another actor in a 2019 interview with PORTER magazine.

Rami Malek attends the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"[He's] been doing it longer," she said. "And I think the main thing is to take your time [with your career]. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it's easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot."

The actress added, "It's tempting once you've done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I've learnt that's not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good quality pieces, rather than just doing everything."