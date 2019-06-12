Rami Malek Almost Appeared as Freddie Mercury in Rocketman

Rocketman may be focused on the life of Elton John, but it came close to featuring a surprise cameo from yet another famous rocker.

Both Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody were directed by Dexter Fletcher, and he revealed in a new interview that he nearly collided cinematic universes by calling on actor Rami Malek to reprise his role as Freddie Mercury in Rocketman.

The idea that John and Mercury would cross paths isn’t a stretch — both were managed by John Reid, played in Rhapsody by Aidan Gillen, and by Richard Madden in Rocketman.

“There was an idea I had at one point, where Elton’s in a restaurant with his mother. I thought John Reid and Freddie could be at another table and they wave at each other,” Fletcher told Gay Star News. “That would have been amazing, but it didn’t come to pass.”

As for why he chose not to include the winking nod to his other film, Fletcher explained, “It would’ve been a little too knowing. I’m not looking to set out to make a cinematic universe.”

Malek’s starring turn as the late Queen frontman earned him a Best Actor Oscar earlier this year.

Taron Egerton, meanwhile, has garnered praise for his Rocketman portrayal of John — something the “Tiny Dancer” singer himself has taken note of.

“I try and avoid reviews, but Elton sends me them every day,” Egerton said last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Every day! He’s sort of vetting my reviews, I’m sure there are bad ones that he’s not sending, but yeah. He emails them. It’s the same title every time: ‘And another one.’”

The film, which has a 90 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has even inspired a budding friendship between the two stars.

“He’s the kindest, most interesting, warm man,” Egerton said at a Cannes Film Festival press conference, according to Vulture. “My great privilege is that I was able to spend a lot of time with him and talk to him about anything. You really can ask him anything. He’s so much fun. He’ll tell you everything.”