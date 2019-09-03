Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Step Out Together at the Venice Film Festival

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton are showing off their love as the summer comes to an end.

The couple stepped out at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend to attend the MiuMiu photocall together. Malek, 38, and Boynton, 25, walked in holding hands and posed for photographers.

The Bohemian Rhapsody costars confirmed they were dating in real life in January. Malek confirmed their romance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala with a sweet shoutout to Boynton while accepting the award for breakthrough performance.

Boynton and Malek most recently attended the Met Gala together, though they walked the red carpet separately as is customary because they attended with separate designers. Malek was already inside the museum by the time his girlfriend arrived for photographers, but they posed together once she made her way in, too.

Image zoom Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The two met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody, where Malek portrayed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the film, while Boynton played Mary Austin, Mercury’s former fiancée and lifelong confidant who inherited half of his estate when he died from complications of AIDS in 1991.

The film grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and over $200 million in the U.S. It earned four Oscars out of its five nominations, including a Best Actor win for Malek.