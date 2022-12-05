Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux Smile as They Walk with Their Arms Around Each Other

Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux look comfortable together!

Last Tuesday, the No Time to Die costars were spotted leaving a sushi dinner on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. (Photos of their night out were first obtained by The Daily Mail.)

Malek, 41, wore an all-black outfit for the outing with 37-year-old Seydoux, who wore a mustard-yellow blazer and pants over a checkered shirt, with a beanie hat and boots to fill out her attire.

The pair dined for two hours and were seen hugging and posing for photos along Sunset Boulevard as they left the restaurant, additional photos published by the outlet show. At one point Malek was spotted taking a photo of Seydoux in front of a Louis Vuitton billboard with her likeness on it.

Reps for both actors didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Malek, who portrays James Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in the 2021 Daniel Craig-led film, in which Seydoux also stars as Madeleine, has been dating actress Lucy Boynton since they first met on the set of 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody.

The actor confirmed his relationship with Boynton publicly during the 2019 awards season, and even dedicated his Best Actor Oscar acceptance speech at the 2019 Academy Awards to Boynton, who costars with him in the Freddie Mercury biopic.

"Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart," the actor said during his speech.

"It sounds so silly but I was really unaware of the public element of that," Boynton, 28, told YOU as she remembered Malek's speech dedication in March. "You're just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening, and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it's been a public moment, which is slightly strange."

In September 2019, Boynton spoke to PORTER magazine about her career and seeking advice from Malek.

"[He's] been doing it longer," she said at the time. "And I think the main thing is to take your time [with your career]. I want to do this for the rest of my life, and it's easy to think that you have to keep the momentum going, a phrase you hear a lot."

Boynton continued, "It's tempting once you've done one thing to quickly sign on to something else, so you have something to talk about. I've learnt that's not the case, and that you can take your time to do really good quality pieces, rather than just doing everything."

Representatives for Malek did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the actor's relationship status. Malek and Seydoux were also recently spotted together at Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th birthday party in November, according to The Daily Mail.

Seydoux has been in a relationship with model Andre Meyer since 2013, according to the outlet. The pair shares 5-year-old son Georges.