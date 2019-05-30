Sylvester Stallone's Rambo Is Out for Revenge in Intense Trailer Featuring 'Old Town Road'

Sylvester Stallone is getting ready to say goodbye to one of his most iconic characters.

The first trailer for Rambo: Last Blood dropped on Thursday, featuring the 72-year-old acting legend for the last time as John Rambo. The fifth and final film in the franchise finds an older Rambo wanting to make amends for his crimes and destroy his final enemies. The title makes a callback all the way to the very first movie in the franchise titled First Blood.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Reveals Rambo’s Shocking & Surprising New Look for the Film’s 5th Installment

Image zoom Lionsgate Movies

“I’ve lived in a world of death. I’ve watched people I loved die. Some fast with a bullet, some with not enough left to bury. All these years I’ve kept my secrets, but the time has come to face my past. And if it comes looking for me, they will welcome death,” he narrates at the beginning of the trailer.

“I want revenge. I want them to know that death is coming and there’s nothing they can do to stop it,” he adds later.

First Blood, the first of five Rambo movies, hit theaters in 1982. Sequels followed in 1985, 1988 and 2008.

The short teaser is set to the remix of the hit song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus in the chorus. The song is currently celebrating 8 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This is the second iconic franchise Stallone is reviving after the success of the Creed movies that continued Rocky Balboa’s story. Both Creed movies followed Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed’s unknown son, who is trained by his dad’s old friend and rival Rocky.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters in September.