Ralph Fiennes Says 'Of Course' He Would Reprise 'Harry Potter' Voldemort Role If Asked

"No question about it," Ralph Fiennes said when asked if he would consider playing Lord Voldemort again

Published on November 15, 2022 03:45 PM
Ralph Fiennes
Photo: Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ralph Fiennes is ready and willing to return to the wizarding world as Lord Voldemort.

At the New York City premiere of Fiennes' new movie The Menu on Monday, the 59-year-old actor told Variety that he would reprise his role as the Harry Potter franchise's iconic villain if the opportunity were to come knocking.

"Sure, of course," Fiennes told the outlet when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. "No question about it."

Fiennes' answer follows Warner Bros. Discovery executive David Zaslav's Nov. 3 comments that the company would be interested in making "something with J.K. [Rowling] on Harry Potter going forward," according to Variety.

Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of "The Menu" held at AMC Lincoln Square on November 14, 2022 in New York City.
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

In Fiennes' new movie The Menu, the actor plays a different kind of villain than Voldemort as a mysterious chef at a highly exclusive island restaurant who crafts a delectable lineup of dishes — and sinister twists — for his guests.

Costar Anya Taylor-Joy told PEOPLE Monday at The Menu's premiere that acting with Fiennes "feels like a warm bath."

"It's very comforting and it's incredibly collaborative," she says of working with the actor. "It's really intimate in a very bizarre way."

Fiennes has paid compliments to Taylor-Joy during The Menu's press tour, calling the 26-year-old "a beautifully natural actress" at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

"There are just sometimes when you feel the truthfulness of the person you're acting with and it really helps you," Fiennes said at the time. "It really raises your game somehow. And she's got that."

The Menu is in theaters Nov. 18.

