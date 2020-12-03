Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan Discover Lost Treasures in First Trailer for The Dig

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan are joining forces in their upcoming film The Dig.

The story follows Basil Brown (Fiennes), an amateur archaeologist who is hired by a wealthy widow, Edith Pretty (Mulligan), to excavate several burial mounds on her estate.

They discover an ancient Anglo-Saxon burial ship and several artifacts as Britain prepares for World War II.

"From the first human handprint on a cave wall, we’re part of something continuous," Basil says. "A man can dig the earth his whole life through and not find anything like I’ve discovered here."

The Dig is based on the novel of the same name by John Preston, which reimagines the 1939 excavation of Sutton Hoo, a site in Suffolk, England where two medieval cemeteries were discovered.

The cast also includes Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin and Ken Scott.

This is Mulligan’s most recent film since voicing Bell in this year’s animated film A Christmas Carol and her Oscar-worthy performance in Promising Young Woman.

The film, which already received rave reviews at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, sees Mulligan star as Cassie, a conniving ex-medical student who had a bright future ahead of her until a traumatizing event derailed her life, leading her down a road of revenge.

The Dig will be in select theaters on Jan. 15 and on Netflix on Jan. 29.