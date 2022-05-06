Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Top Gun: Maverick Premiere
Love is in the air for Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman!
Lewis, 29, made his red-carpet debut with girlfriend Rainey at the San Diego premiere of his movie Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday.
For the outing, Lewis wore a light-blue suit while Rainey, 32, opted for a black minidress with a high slit. At one point, Lewis leaned in to give his girlfriend a sweet smooch on the cheek, which was caught by the cameras.
Rainey shared a series of photos on Instagram from the red carpet, saying she "can't wait" for viewers to "fall in love with" Lewis' character, Bob.
Rainey is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and her ex-husband Paul Qualley. Lewis is the son of Bill Pullman and wife Tamara Hurwitz.
Lewis and Rainey have been together since September 2020.
She celebrated their one-year anniversary with a series of Instagram photos last year, which featured the two kissing one another on the cheek and enjoying martinis.
"One year with my love ❤️," Rainey wrote in the caption.
Lewis plays pilot-in-training Bob in Top Gun: Maverick, the upcoming sequel to the 1986 hit. He previously starred in George Clooney's Catch-22 miniseries as Major Major, and is slated for several projects out in 2022.
Like sister Margaret Qualley, Rainey is also an actress. She made her screen debut in 2012's Mighty Fine, but is mostly known for her music career.
Rainey releases pop music under the name Rainsford.
Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27.