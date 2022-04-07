Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95
Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95.
Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that Allen died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen landed on the Broadway stage after graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1947.
She originated the role of reporter Gloria Thorpe in the 1955 musical Damn Yankees before reprising the role in the 1958 film of the same name.
Allen was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in the musical in 1956, going on to win a statuette for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1971 for And Miss Reardon Drinks A Little.
She also was nominated in the same category in 1965 for the play Traveller Without Luggage.
RELATED VIDEO: Susan Lucci's Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84: 'A Tremendous Loss'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Allen made memorable appearances in several films and TV shows. She portrayed Ma Keller in the 1992 Penny Marshall film A League of Their Own, and she played Barbara Shore, Ph.D two years later in the sci-fi epic Stargate.
Her TV credits include the recurring role Quintina Blundetto in HBO's hit series The Sopranos as well as Grey's Anatomy, NYPD Blue and Reign Over Me.
Allen also played Mrs. Sokol in Seinfeld's 1992 episode "The Boyfriend" and Aladdin's unimpressed mother in Shelley Duvall's Faerie Tale Theatre opposite Robert Carradine, Valerie Bertinelli and James Earl Jones.
Soap, All in the Family and Lou Grant are some of Allen's other television credits.
The actress is survived by her nieces Laura and Betty Cosgrove, her adopted family, and close friends April Webster and Lisa Ann Gold, as reported by Deadline.
The outlet also reports that memorial services are being planned on both coasts, with times and dates to be announced.